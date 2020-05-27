UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT'S JEN RICE JOINS EMPIRE RECREATION MANAGEMENT
Industry Veteran to Oversee Growth & Development of Award-Winning WhoaZone Recreation Centers
it was imperative that we bring in a serious talent, like Jen, to make sure that our operations are world-class and that the consumer experience had at our facilities, are second to none”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) is pleased to announce that Jen Rice, a senior level industry veteran with over 10 years experience in operations & training at Orlando’s Universal Resort, will be joining their Empire Recreation Management (ERM) team as General Manager. In her new role she will be responsible for growing and developing their award-winning, water-based family recreation centers, WhoaZone.
— Ron Romens
WhoaZone (www.whoa.zone) currently operates four locations in Texas, Michigan, and Indiana. The parks offer a variety of water and land-based activities, and feature an adrenaline-pumping floating obstacle course. Recently awarded the prestigious Green Project of the Year 2019 by Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM), ERM’s WhoaZone has an aggressive growth strategy to expand throughout the USA as well as internationally. Jen Rice has been tapped to lead this growth.
"I'm excited to bring my years of hospitality experience from Universal Orlando Resort, one of the world’s great hospitality providers, to making WhoaZone a major player in the recreation industry”, says Jen Rice. “WhoaZone provides a unique model, offering a variety of active recreation options for families - from kids to grandparents - and is designed for family fun”. She adds, “I love helping families make awesome memories, and this unique opportunity to impact so many families is an absolute dream come true. I am looking forward to taking WhoaZone Family Recreation Centers to an entirely new level".
“We have been very successful in developing a unique business model by working with state, local, county and city governments”, says Ron Romens, CEO of CRS and ERM, “and our goal is to continue to expand and grow organically, as more and more community leaders and property developers understand the importance of utilizing their geographical assets to generate additional revenue. “Because of this”, he continues, “it was imperative that we bring in a serious talent, like Jen, to make sure that our operations are world-class and that the consumer experience had at our facilities, are second to none”. He adds, “We are excited to have Jen on board to help us fuel our aggressive growth strategy”.
About WhoaZone --- WhoaZone is an inflatable on-water obstacle course that provides hours of high-energy fun for persons of all ages. With locations in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, WhoaZone was designed to ensure every guest has an amazing experience, and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, athletic challenges.
About Empire Recreation Management --- ERM is a turn-key resource that provides planning, design, installation, training and operational support to commercial recreation operators worldwide. ERM was designed to help owners maximize their investments and to help them optimize the revenue potential of their recreation facility.
About Commercial Recreation Specialists --- CRS is one of the leading recreation experts and providers of commercial recreation equipment in the world. Their work can be seen at camps, lakes and recreation facilities worldwide and have helped over 1 BILLION have more fun in their life. CRS provides the necessary planning, design, installation, training and operational support needed to ensure success and help maximize any recreational investment.
For more information about CRS, Empire Recreation Management, or WhoaZone please contact Jen Rice at 608-716-9354.
Jen Rice
Empire Recreation Management
+1 608-716-9354
email us here