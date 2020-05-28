Bone Index Will Launch World’s First Science-based Fracture Prevention Program in U.S.
Bindex Total Bone Health - Personalized fracture prevention regimen
In addition, all Medicare Advantage plans should provide this prevention program to help their members reduce fractures and maintain independence and quality of life.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone Index Ltd., a healthcare diagnostics company with the game-changing hand-held osteoporosis diagnostics technology (Bindex®), today announced that they will launch the world’s first science-based, personalized fracture prevention program, Bindex Total Bone Health™ in the U.S. The key objective of the program is to prevent the most significant risk factor of osteoporotic bone fracture – the first fracture. A prior fracture is associated with an 86% increased risk of any fracture (1).
Bone mineral density will naturally decrease with age. The entire Medicare population is a high-risk group for osteoporosis and falls. Unfortunately, osteoporosis is rarely diagnosed and there are no systematic fracture prevention actions used. Therefore, the annual cost of fractures is over $20 billion in the U.S. (2). Shockingly, osteoporosis-related bone fractures are responsible for more hospitalizations than heart attacks, strokes and breast cancer combined (2).
“Bindex Total Bone Health™ is based on reliable and accurate Bindex® osteoporosis screening (3) which provides a personalized, science-based program to build strong bones and improve stability through integrated strength and balance training, along with tailored nutritional improvements, helping to reduce falls and fractures.” says Bone Index's CEO, Dr. Ossi Riekkinen.
“This program is essential for all gyms and fitness programs which provide services for the 50+ population, specifically those on Medicare. In addition, all Medicare Advantage plans should provide this prevention program to help their members reduce fractures and maintain independence and quality of life.” says Bone Index's Business Development Consultant, Dr. Kerri O’Brien.
There are several pharmaceutical treatment options available for osteoporosis to help prevent fractures, but these options are only available after osteoporosis diagnosis and/or fracture. Naturally, bone mineral density will decrease significantly with age, but with the correct active lifestyle the patient may achieve even twenty more fracture-free years compared to a sedentary lifestyle (4). However, to prevent fractures and injuries at the needed level, a personalized, science-based program to build strong bones and great balance as a combination is the most effective.
“At the moment, unique Bindex bone scan technology is widely used in the U.S. and over 1.6 million patients have been measured. We are currently selecting the best co-operation partners to provide and adjust Bindex Total Bone Health™ to best meet the needs of their members and patients. The partners should have an interest in improving the health and well-being of their members and lowering overall healthcare costs.” says Dr. Riekkinen.
About Bone Index:
Founded in 2011 in Kuopio, Bone Index Finland Ltd. has developed the game-changer point-of-care technology (Bindex®) in osteoporosis screening/diagnostics. With Bindex Total Bone Health™ the company is entering the fall and fracture prevention program segment in U.S.
