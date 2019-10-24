Bone Index Announces a New Board Member

Ms. Robin Raff has joined to the board of Bindex. Bindex®, the game-changer point-of-care device in osteoporosis diagnostics.

Outstanding Expert of US Healthcare Has Joined to the Board

I really see that Bindex® is leading the change in a new era in bone densitometry and supports the trend in healthcare disruption and innovation that we are seeing now in the U.S.” — Robin Raff

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bone Index Ltd., a medical device company with game-changing point-of-care technology (Bindex) in osteoporosis diagnostics, today announced that Ms. Robin Raff, outstanding expert of US healthcare, former Director of National Medicare Marketing for Kaiser Permanente and Founder/CEO of Pulse Healthcare Marketing has been named to the Board of Directors. Raff has long and extensive experience leading marketing strategy to the 50+ and Medicare segments. She also has a very strong network in the healthcare sector and a strong passion to help the US aging population.“Bindexis a game-changer and now, about 1.4 million patients have been measured with Bindexin the U.S. I really see that Bindexis leading the change in a new era in bone densitometry and supports the trend in healthcare disruption and innovation that we are seeing now in the U.S., and I look very forward to work with the company.” says Robin Raff. “We have estimated that the annual need for osteoporosis examinations in the U.S. is 14 million and that is our primary goal for the next few years.” says Bone Index's CEO, Dr. Ossi Riekkinen. “I truly believe that Robin’s outstanding knowhow will significantly help us to succeed with our goal and on behalf of Bone Index and the Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Robin Raff to the Board.”The Bindexpoint-of-care device measures the cortical bone thickness of the tibia and the algorithm calculates the Density Index, a parameter that estimates bone mineral density at the hip as measured with DXA. Bindexdetects osteoporosis with 90% sensitivity and specificity, and will significantly help physicians with their diagnoses. American Medical Association issued a new reimbursement code* for Bindexand the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved coverage for the code in several settings.Undiagnosed osteoporosis is a worldwide challenge. In the U.S. alone, osteoporosis is responsible for two million broken bones every year, costing over 19 billion dollars. Experts forecast that by 2025, the costs will rise to 25.3 billion dollars. One of the biggest challenges is the limited availability of osteoporosis diagnostics, since bone density scans are mostly performed in hospitals with large DXA X-ray machines that entail high costs. “The overall aim is to prevent osteoporotic fractures, improve surgical outcomes, and improve the quality of life for families in the United States,” says Dr. Riekkinen.

