Fw: Middlesex Barracks/DUI #3 & Criminal DLS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 20A302109

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2020 2135 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 100 & US RT 2, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #3, Driving Criminally Suspended

ACCUSED: Timothy S. Chicoine

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were on routine patrol on Interstate 89 in Waterbury. While exiting the interstate on I-89, troopers conducted a Department of Motor Vehicle records check on a 1996 Ford green van. The record check indicated that the registered owner of said vehicle had a criminally suspended license. Based on a violation of Title 23 VSA 674, the vehicle was stopped at the traffic circle in Waterbury. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Chicoine of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that the operator was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Chicoine was subsequently arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks without incident. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/02/2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/02/2020 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED