On The 4th of July The Beauty Foodie Games Launch for Moms to Play and Win Goodies
The purpose of The Beauty Foodie Games is to inspire fulfilling fun for moms who participate in creative competitions; win Beauty, Foodie and Shopping Goodies.
This summer moms play to win beauty + foodie + shopping goodies.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency, sponsoring The Beauty Foodie Games. Moms enter creative competitions that take 15 minutes or less to participate in; to win beauty, foodie, and shopping goodies.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
The Games will start on The 4th of July and every couple of weeks a new creative competition and reward will be sponsored.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The Beauty Foodie Games were inspired by creative Santa Monica mom, Robin Click."
How Moms Play and Win
1. Moms live in LA and are awesome.
2. Participation is cost free; creative competitions take 15 minutes or less to complete.
3. First creative competition is created by Robin Click, and can be found on www.BeautyFoodieGames.com; starts on July 4th and ends on July 11th, 2020.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making life fun and rewarding for moms...Need an hour or more of silence this Summer, then, inspire your kids to sign up, and qualify for The Foodie Games (creative competitions for kids)."
About
The purpose of 'The Beauty Foodie Games' is to inspire fulfilling fun for awesome moms. Moms enter creative competitions that take 15 minutes or less to complete. The Games will start on The 4th of July and every couple of weeks a new creative competition and reward will be sponsored. To learn more visit www.BeautyFoodieGames.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees have priority access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and Games for kids/moms.
Robin Click has an educational background that includes two Bachelor’s Degrees from UCLA (summa cum laude), JD from USC (passed the Bar), and Visiting Scholar (UC Berkeley). Her diverse and professional work history makes her uniquely suited to be successful in any position. Robin led a design/build firm, worked as a medic and a teacher. Constantly learning new skills, Robin is a purpose driven problem solver, who loves to take on challenging projects and work collaboratively.
Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring Santa Monica, community service, 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service. Want to re-enter the workforce, looking to get promoted, or need to workout difficulties at work? Can't talk to HR, your significant other, or friends; we're here to help ...listen...empower...enliven...and inspire you to love life...because when you do...the party never ends...www.OurMomsWork.org
Starting on The 4th of July and throughout the summer, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life+work values thru fun creative competitions. 25 Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards. www.TheFoodieGames.com. The Foodie Games are reserved for grateful, passionate, and self-motivated kids that love their moms.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn