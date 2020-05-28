HAI Offers Enhanced Digital Transformation Services
History Associates Incorporated (HAI) launches enhanced digital transformation services addressing the immediate need for better access to digital information.
Old paper documents and modern electronic records present opportunities for fresh, compelling digital engagement.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAI launches enhanced digital transformation services, offering consulting and assessment, digitization, and digital preservation solutions to government, associations, and commercial clients.
— Laura Starr, Engagement Strategist
The world needs reliable information now more than ever. Remote digital access to information is essential. HAI’s enhanced services are designed to help guide organizations in their digital transformation journeys. HAI’s experienced team is positioned to evaluate analog records, process those records, and convert them into optimized, preserved digital formats. These services come at a critical time for government agencies facing digitization mandates, and organizations seeking to preserve and provide internal or public access to their records.
HAI has provided clients with collaborative technical and strategic planning services for nearly 40 years. In addition to professional, thorough consultations and assessments of analog collections, HAI helps customers navigate the daunting but rewarding digitization process. New services and resources include no-cost initial phone or video consultations and a Strategy Guide for Digital Transformation.
Through a recent partnership with active digital preservation provider Preservica, HAI also provides a comprehensive solution for customers looking for archives planning and support seamlessly integrated with a digital preservation platform. Preservica provides robust and secure preservation storage, as well as long-term access through its active preservation capabilities. The software automatically migrates stored files to newer formats that can be read and used by future generations. Combined with HAI’s skills and expertise in archival science, data migration, and project planning, the partnership helps clients identify, organize, and preserve their materials and ensure future accessibility.
“It is vital that organizations think about their analog and digital collections holistically,” says HAI Engagement Strategist Laura Starr. “Old paper documents and modern electronic records present opportunities for fresh, compelling digital engagement with organizations’ audiences, constituents, and stakeholders now and in the future.” HAI’s enhanced digital transformation services provide a complete approach to uncovering, preserving, and sharing organizational history and content in a modern context.
Jennifer Giambrone
History Associates Incorporated
+1 301-279-9697
email us here