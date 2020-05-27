Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Schuylkill County: Interstate 81 Road Work

County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Multiple Road name:  Interstate 81 North Between:  Exit 131 (PA 54) and Exit 141 (PA 424) Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  5/27/20 Est completion date:  5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update: 

 

