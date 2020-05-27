Schuylkill County: Interstate 81 Road Work

County: Schuylkill Municipality: Multiple Road name: Interstate 81 North Between: Exit 131 (PA 54) and Exit 141 (PA 424) Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/27/20 Est completion date: 5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: