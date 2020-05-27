Northampton County: Work on Various State Roads

​

County: Northampton Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township Road name: PA 248 Between: Broad Street and Michaels School Road Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Crews will replace the PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek. During this work PA 248 will be closed and detoured with traffic being detoured on Main Street/Newburg Road, Gremar Road and PA 946/Daniels Road..

The PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek is a single-span concrete encased steel I-beam beam bridge originally constructed in 1927. It is 33 feet long and 43.5 feet wide. The new bridge will be a 33.5 feet long, 41.5 feet wide, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. This section of PA 248 has an average daily traffic volume of 7,026 vehicles.

The work is part of a $3,513,000 contract to replace three bridges on PA 248. The other bridges are located in Moore Township and have already replaced. They are the PA 248 bridge over the Hokendauqua Creek and PA 248 bridge over a tributary to the Hokendauqua Creek. Start date: 5/28/20 Est completion date: 9/29/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel Road name: Main Street/Lower South Main Street/Good Road Between: Front Street and Old Franklin Hill Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Road will be closed daily from 9 AM to 2 PM. During the closure traffic will be detoured on Front Street/Uhler Road, Franklin Hill Road, PA 191 and Broadway. Expect delays and use caution driving through the area. Start date: 5/26/20 Est completion date: 5/29/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: