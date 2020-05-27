Lehigh County: Road Work on US 222

​County: Lehigh Municipality: Lower Macungie Township Road name: US 222/Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway North Between: Krocks Road and Kressler Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions for drilling work. Be alert for slowing of traffic and use caution driving through the area. Start date: 5/27/20 Est completion date: 5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: