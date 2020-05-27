Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lehigh County: Road Work on US 222

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lower Macungie Township Road name:  US 222/Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway North Between:  Krocks Road and Kressler Road Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions for drilling work. Be alert for slowing of traffic and use caution driving through the area. Start date:  5/27/20 Est completion date:  5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update: 

Lehigh County: Road Work on US 222

