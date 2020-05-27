Governor Raimondo Announces Virtual Forums for Businesses

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) provided an update on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Rhode Island Commerce and RIDOH will be holding virtual forums for businesses this week. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The sessions are as follows:

• Gyms and fitness studios: Wednesday, 10 a.m. • General businesses: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. • Personal services (Hair, Nails, Massage Therapists, Etc.): Thursday, 10:30 a.m. • Restaurants: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

The Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy cooperative, and its New England farm family members are donating 4,300 gallons of milk to families in need in a milk drive-up event at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket tomorrow, Wednesday, May 27th, starting at 9 a.m. The Farmers Feeding Families event is co-sponsored by Vanguard Renewables with participation from Guida's Dairy, the State of Rhode Island, City of Pawtucket, the PawSox, Station Row Apartments, Performance Physical Therapy, Ocean State Job Lot, the Guild Pawtucket, and Schroder's Deli and Catering. The limit will be two gallons of milk per car or walk up participant.

COVID-19 Data Update RIDOH announced 73 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings Rhode Island's case count to 14,210. RIDOH also announced 13 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Rhode Island's number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 634. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Key messages for the public • Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare). • The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days after the last day that that person was in isolation. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period. • Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com [ridelivers.com] for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1. • When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It could be sewn by hand or improvised from household items such as scarves, T-shirts, or bandanas. • Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public. • People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency). • People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public. • Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island. o Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. o Cough or sneeze into your elbow. o Stay home and do not leave your house if you are sick, unless it is for emergency medical care. o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.

