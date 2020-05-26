Media Statement: William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home

On May 18, 2020, a resident at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the case number has since increased. All COVID-19 positive residents have since been transferred to the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home is owned by the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs and is operated by Avalon Healthcare. The home has been following the guidance and directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Salt Lake County Department of Health and the Utah Department of Health regarding COVID-19 and infection control and prevention.

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs issued the following statement by executive director Gary Harter:

“The care and safety of the residents who live at the Salt Lake Veterans Home, and all four of our homes, is our top priority. Nothing matters more to us than the health and safety of our residents and staff.

Over the past two months we have been working with the operator of the home, Avalon Healthcare, to ensure they have everything they need to care for the residents who live there, as well as the employees who work there.

We are thankful for the Avalon Healthcare staff who are working tirelessly to provide care and support to the residents. The residents of the Salt Lake Veterans Home fought to protect our freedoms, and we will continue to do everything in our power to mitigate the spread of this virus within the facility. We stand with our Veterans, their families and loved ones.

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs will continue to work closely with Avalon Healthcare, the Utah Department of Health and the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System to respond to this situation. We express our gratitude to the Utah Department of Health and the Utah National Guard for their quick and prompt response and efforts to provide additional on-site testing and support.”

Families are asked to reach out directly to the facility administrator with any questions or concerns.

For additional updates and information, please visit avalonhealthcare.com/slveterans/. For media inquiries, contact Kelsey Price at kelseyprice@utah.gov or (385) 377-0402.