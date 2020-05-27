Shaftsbury Barracks / Conditions of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 25th, 2020, at 2130 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peru, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 7559 - Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Carl D. Holcomb Jr.

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 25th, 2020, at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, responded to a residence in Peru, VT, for a suspicious incident. Investigation revealed that Carl D. Holcomb Jr, age 50, of Peru, VT, was at a residence on Anderson Road in Peru at 2130 hours. Carl was in violation of the conditions of release that were imposed upon him which stipulate that he has a curfew at his camper on Anderson Road in Peru, VT, from 2100 - 0600 hours. Carl was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.