Shaftsbury Barracks / Conditions of Release Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301685
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 25th, 2020, at 2130 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Peru, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 7559 - Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Carl D. Holcomb Jr.
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 25th, 2020, at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, responded to a residence in Peru, VT, for a suspicious incident. Investigation revealed that Carl D. Holcomb Jr, age 50, of Peru, VT, was at a residence on Anderson Road in Peru at 2130 hours. Carl was in violation of the conditions of release that were imposed upon him which stipulate that he has a curfew at his camper on Anderson Road in Peru, VT, from 2100 - 0600 hours. Carl was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.