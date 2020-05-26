Two bull elk found shot, left to waste in southern Blaine County

Enforcement - Region 6

Glasgow – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 6 game wardens are seeking any information regarding two bull elk that were found shot and left to waste approximately two and a half miles southwest of Cleveland in Blaine Co., just off Peoples Creek Rd.

Warden Haden Hussey received a call on May 22 about an elk laying on a hillside near Peoples Creek road. Upon further investigation, warden Hussey found a second elk about 100 yards away from the first. Wardens determined that the elk were shot, likely from the road, with a high-powered rifle sometime between Tues. night, May 19 and Thurs. night, May 21.

Hussey visited with neighbors in the area, who noted that there has been a lot of traffic in the area lately. Warden Hussey is reaching out to the public for any information about the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call warden Hussey directly at 406-942-2191 or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where one can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.

Media contact: Marc Kloker, 406-228-3704, mkloker@mt.gov