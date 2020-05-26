DLI issues over $56M in UI payments for the week of May 18 through May 22

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 52,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $56M were issued over the week of May 18 through May 22, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“These benefits continue to help Montanans whose economic well-being has been disrupted by the pandemic,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “Our top priority continues to be processing UI claims quickly and accurately to ensure each impacted worker receives the benefits to which they are eligible.”

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of May 18 through May 22:

Date payments distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 18-May $8,600,003 $21,380,400 $634,403 $1,245,000 $305,377 $32,165,183 34110 19-May $1,094,193 $2,714,400 $2,446,540 $7,203,600 $65,757 $13,524,490 11732 20-May $680,781 $1,647,000 $221,377 $689,400 $58,495 $3,297,053 2762 21-May $413,758 $1,242,000 $1,075,373 $2,827,200 $63,208 $5,621,539 2582 22-May $495,181 $960,600 $ - $ - $49,979 $1,505,760 1059 Total $11,283,916 $27,944,400 $4,377,693 $11,965,200 $542,816 $56,114,025 52245

These figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including daily UI claims, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.