Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,750 in the last 365 days.

DLI issues over $56M in UI payments for the week of May 18 through May 22

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 52,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $56M were issued over the week of May 18 through May 22, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.  

“These benefits continue to help Montanans whose economic well-being has been disrupted by the pandemic,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “Our top priority continues to be processing UI claims quickly and accurately to ensure each impacted worker receives the benefits to which they are eligible.”

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of May 18 through May 22:

Date payments

distributed

Regular

UI Payments

Reg. UI & PEUC

FPUC Benefits

PUA

Payments

PUA-FPUC

Payments

PEUC

Benefits

Total Payments

- $

Total # of

Payments

18-May

$8,600,003

$21,380,400

$634,403

$1,245,000

$305,377

$32,165,183

34110

19-May

$1,094,193

$2,714,400

$2,446,540

$7,203,600

$65,757

$13,524,490

11732

20-May

$680,781

$1,647,000

$221,377

$689,400

$58,495

$3,297,053

2762

21-May

$413,758

$1,242,000

$1,075,373

$2,827,200

$63,208

$5,621,539

2582

22-May

$495,181

$960,600

 $                          -  

 $                                     -  

$49,979

$1,505,760

1059

Total

$11,283,916

$27,944,400

$4,377,693

$11,965,200

$542,816

$56,114,025

52245

These figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including daily UI claims, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

You just read:

DLI issues over $56M in UI payments for the week of May 18 through May 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.