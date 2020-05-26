Marie Diamond, Globally Renowned Transformational Teacher & Best Selling Author, Joins eZWay Virtual Summit Wall of Fame

The eZWay Wall of Fame caters to celebrity influencers and prominent personalities who strive to make a difference in their respected global missions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Diamond, globally renowned transformational teacher and best Selling author, is thrilled to be part of the 1st annual “From Brick and Mortar to Broadcast” virtual summit. This digital event is designed to be a motivational platform for esteemed members to share their experiences of transitioning their businesses successfully from traditional marketing methods to amplifying their digital reach. Founder Eric Zuley is producing the event as part of a promotional campaign that highlights Wall of Famers, their knowledge as transformational leaders, and their exponential reach as influencers with integrated digital resources.

The summit’s creation is the direct result of Zuley attempting to face the challenges of the Covid 19 global health crisis and compliments the mission of his nonprofit organization eZWay Cares’ efforts to unite mission based organizations with viable resources. The summit will show you all the right tools to follow up on your leads to convert into sales, teach you how to invigorate your business with web visibility, and give success tips for best ways to generate new leads and build lists online.

Marie Diamond is also joining the eZWay Wall of Fame, a virtual social interactive directory platform. The eZWay Wall of Fame caters to celebrity influencers and prominent personalities who strive to make a difference in their respected global missions and produces an annual award ceremony honoring member’s leadership skills and admirable accomplishments.

From Brick and Mortar to Broadcast Virtual Summit will be broadcast on May 29th and 30th from 9am to 5pm PST and is free you can subscribe at: https://ezwayliveevents.com/

Marie Diamond is one of the world’s top transformational leaders, speakers, and internationally bestselling authors. A renowned voice on Law of Attraction, Feng Shui, and Dowsing, Marie Diamond is the creator of the Diamond Feng Shui, Diamond Dowsing, and Inner Diamond Meditation Programs. A ‘seer’ in a modern context, Marie was the only European star featured in the worldwide phenomenon The Secret. Latest movies she contributes to are “Beyond The Secret” and “Thoughts Become Things” in 2020.

Marie merges her profound intuitive knowledge of Energy and the Law of Attraction, with her extensive studies of Quantum Physics, Meditation, Feng Shui, and Dowsing to transform the success, financial situations, relationships, motivations, and inspirations of individuals, organizations, and corporations. Her clients include billionaires, A-list celebrities in film and music (Steven Spielberg, The Rolling Stones, Paula Abdul, etc.), top-selling writers, motivational speakers (Rhonda Byrne, Jack Canfield, Bob Proctor, Marianne Williamson, Vishen Lakhiani, etc.), world-class athletes, leading CEOs, Fortune 500 Companies (BP-Amoco, Exxon Mobil, etc.), MLM Companies (Lyoness, WorldVentures, Nikken, Herbalife,etc.). Globally, Marie has assisted government leaders, and governmental organizations in Belgium, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iceland, USA, Canada, and Mexico by providing comprehensive advice and solutions based on her expertise.

Marie is a Founding Member of the Global Transformational Leadership Council and is both Founder and President of the Association of Transformational Leaders of Europe. Marie has established a world-class reputation for transforming the success, health, relationships, and spiritual wisdom for millions of people. She is someone that thousands of entrepreneurs, businesses, and corporations turn to for unique insights and guidance with branding, marketing, and business decisions. She is also knighted to Dame Commander for her contribution to Humanity.

Marie Diamond:

https://mariediamond.com/