Georgia Hotels Prepare to Offer Guest Their Famous Southern Hospitality
Businesses all over the state of Georgia are reopening, and Georgia's hotels are doing what they can to welcome their guest with unwavering hospitality.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses all over the state of Georgia are beginning to reopen, park goers are enjoying the sunshine in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, and the beaches of Tybee Island Georgia are slowly reopening for swimmers and sun bathing.
The doors of businesses along Savannah’s famed Broughton Street are swung open wide, welcoming tourist whom returned to historic Savannah. Since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order expired last week, hotels all over Georgia have begun reopening to guests, all of them doing their very best to balance the need for social distancing and still being able to service the needs of guests.
The last month has been what businesses call a roller coaster as they try to manage business and keep employees. "We are taking each day one at a time, slow and steady. We want to make sure our guest are receiving that special brand of southern hospitality that we are so known for here in georgia, but we want to make sure we are doing it safely for all” said Hotelier, Charlton Claxton. “I believe that every hotel operator that we know are extremely busy getting everything back in order.” With the state slowly beginning to reopen, hotels are preparing for the extra volume of people traveling. Claxton says “Our housekeepers are required to wear gloves and viral masks at all times while prepping properties.”
Georgia became one of the first states to lift its restrictions designed to limit the pandemic’s spread when Republican Gov. Brian Kemp let businesses including salons, gyms and bowling alleys open their doors on April 24. The state allowed restaurants to resume dine-in service on April 27 with restrictions. Kemp will keep bars, music venues and nightclubs closed at least through the end of the month. Georgia, like many states, faces immense pressure to restart its economy as the toll from business shutdowns mounts. Among those eligible for unemployment insurance in Georgia, about 17% have filed claims since the outbreak swept through the state in mid-March.
Georgia hotels are doing what they can to balance commerce and the safety of their guests and employees.
