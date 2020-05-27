Flick Fusion Adds 18 New VARs and 1,000+ Dealership Customers During COVID-19
Auto dealers turn to video to stay in touch with customers & stay competitive in downturn
The last couple of months have been difficult on the auto industry...many dealers are incorporating virtual test drives and personalized video communications into their marketing strategies”URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When social distancing guidelines went into effect, demand for video marketing and video communications solutions skyrocketed. In the two and a half months since businesses across the country were shuttered due to COVID-19, Flick Fusion has added 18 new customers to their network of value-added resellers (VARs), which has collectively added more than 1,000 new automotive dealerships as customers who are now utilizing Flick Fusion’s video marketing platform.
“The last couple of months have been extremely difficult on the automotive industry,” said Tim James, COO of Flick Fusion. “Dealerships are having to do a better job at merchandising their inventory and find a whole new way to communicate with consumers. Many dealers are incorporating virtual test drives and personalized video communications into their marketing strategies.”
Video marketing for auto dealerships has evolved far beyond posting inventory videos on Vehicle Details Pages (VDPs). A comprehensive video marketing strategy uses video to communicate with customers at every stage of the car-buying process.
Many dealerships are experimenting with video strategies that help them stand out in a slow market, such as picture-in-picture videos and custom voiceover on virtual walkaround videos. Additionally, dealers are using integrated video calling apps to conduct live-streaming video conversations with customers.
Flick Fusion’s video marketing platform offers dealerships many unique and customizable features, such as easy-to-use mobile apps and multiple layers of CRM integration. Dealers can also receive real-time notifications whenever a consumer watches one of their videos, no matter which touchpoint that video is being viewed on; whether Autotrader, Cars.com, KBB, or Facebook, etc.
Real-time notifications provide dealerships with instant feedback on personal video messages and video campaign performance and in some cases can even be matched to a customer profile in the CRM, allowing salespeople to instantly identify and reach out to their lead, the person they send the video message to, while that person is still actively watching inventory videos on their website and/or third-party marketplaces.
About Flick Fusion
Flick Fusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
Flick Fusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The Flick Fusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 7,000 automotive dealerships and preferred partners.
