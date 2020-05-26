Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 3048 Noblestown Road Closed in Oakdale Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a portion of Noblestown Road (Route 3048) in Oakdale Borough Allegheny County, is closed to traffic until further notice.

Noblestown Road is closed to traffic between Hill Road and Gregg Station Road. Crews were previously conducting a slide repair in the area. As the roadway continues to slide, closing the road became the safest option during construction. Traffic will continue with the same posted detour.

Posted Detour

West of the Slide

  • From Noblestown Road, turn left onto Route 978 (Union Avenue)

  • Turn left onto Thoms Run and Oakdale Road

  • Turn left onto Nike Site Road

  • Follow Nike Site Road back to Noblestown Road

  • End detour

East of the Slide

The road will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

