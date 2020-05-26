Route 3048 Noblestown Road Closed in Oakdale Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a portion of Noblestown Road (Route 3048) in Oakdale Borough Allegheny County, is closed to traffic until further notice.

Noblestown Road is closed to traffic between Hill Road and Gregg Station Road. Crews were previously conducting a slide repair in the area. As the roadway continues to slide, closing the road became the safest option during construction. Traffic will continue with the same posted detour.

Posted Detour

West of the Slide

From Noblestown Road, turn left onto Route 978 (Union Avenue)

Turn left onto Thoms Run and Oakdale Road

Turn left onto Nike Site Road

Follow Nike Site Road back to Noblestown Road

End detour

East of the Slide

The road will remain closed until further notice.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

