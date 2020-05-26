Route 2098 Mifflin Street Utility Work Begins Thursday in Whitaker Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 2098 (Mifflin Street) in Whitaker, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, May 28 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Mifflin Street between Whitaker Street and Kennywood Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Thursday through Friday, June 26. Flaggers and signage will assist motorist through the work zone.

Crews from Proline Pipeline will conduct work to upgrade the natural gas pipeline.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact John Walko at 412-258-4721.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #