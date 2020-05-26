Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,720 in the last 365 days.

Route 28 Lane Restrictions Wednesday Night in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, May 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in each direction between the Millvale (Exit 3B) interchange and the Highland Park Bridge from 8 p.m. Wednesday night to 5 a.m. Thursday morning for sign placement operations.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

You just read:

Route 28 Lane Restrictions Wednesday Night in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.