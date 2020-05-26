Route 28 Lane Restrictions Wednesday Night in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, May 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in each direction between the Millvale (Exit 3B) interchange and the Highland Park Bridge from 8 p.m. Wednesday night to 5 a.m. Thursday morning for sign placement operations.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

