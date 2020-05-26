Second Gypsy Moth Treatment in South Minneapolis Moved to Thursday, May 28

Because of weather conditions, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is moving a second treatment to eradicate a gypsy moth infestation in parts of the Keewaydin and Wenonah neighborhoods in South Minneapolis to Thursday, May 28.

The aerial treatment will start as early as 5:30 a.m. The MDA uses a low-flying airplane which will be traveling up to a half mile outside the treatment area as it navigates through the gypsy moth infestation site. The MDA apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the noise of the plane.

The treatment product, Foray/Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk), is a biological product that is certified organic for food crops. It has no known health effects for humans, pets, birds, fish, livestock, bees, and other non-caterpillar insects. However, residents can avoid it by staying indoors during the treatment and keeping windows closed until a half hour after application. Residents can cover gardens or turn on sprinklers during the treatment if they wish. Any residue, which does not cause damage to outdoor items, can be removed with soapy water.

The MDA has set up an Arrest the Pest Info Line at 1-888-545-MOTH with the latest details about treatment date and time. On the morning of the treatment, residents can call the phone number with any questions they may have. Simply press 0 (zero) to speak to someone. The MDA's website also has information about gypsy moths and control efforts, and residents can sign up for email or text updates about treatment progress.

Treatment area:

The treatment area is southeast of Lake Nokomis. It is roughly bordered by E 53rd Street on the north, Highway 62 on the south, 23rd Avenue S on the west, and 35th Avenue S on the east.