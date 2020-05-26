Fall hunting application deadline looms

Applications are due June 1 by midnight for many fall hunts.

Cheyenne - Applications are due June 1 by midnight for many fall hunts. Hunters must submit applications on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

Hunters may currently apply for:

Resident elk

Deer

Antelope

Springer and Glendo special pheasant hunts

Sandhill crane

Beaver

Fall Turkey

For those who may not have access to a computer or need assistance applying, Game and Fish has computer stations at each of the regional offices and at the Cheyenne Headquarters. Please call before coming to a regional office and practice social distancing. Hunters who have questions about applying online can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600.

- WGFD -