Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,580 in the last 365 days.

Fall hunting application deadline looms

Applications are due June 1 by midnight for many fall hunts.

5/26/2020 5:17:13 PM

Cheyenne - Applications are due June 1 by midnight for many fall hunts. Hunters must submit applications on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. 

Hunters may currently apply for:  

  • Resident elk
  • Deer
  • Antelope
  • Springer and Glendo special pheasant hunts
  • Sandhill crane
  • Beaver
  • Fall Turkey

For those who may not have access to a computer or need assistance applying, Game and Fish has computer stations at each of the regional offices and at the Cheyenne Headquarters. Please call before coming to a regional office and practice social distancing. Hunters who have questions about applying online can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600.

(Game & Fish - (307) 777-4600)

- WGFD -

You just read:

Fall hunting application deadline looms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.