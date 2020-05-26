Aramingo Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-95 to Close Thursday for Expansion Dam Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from Aramingo Avenue to southbound Interstate 95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia will be closed on Thursday, May 28, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM for expansion dam repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the ramp repair, southbound Aramingo Avenue will also be closed and detoured between York Street and Delaware Avenue.

Aramingo Avenue motorists heading for southbound I-95 will be detoured east on Girard Avenue, east on Frankford Avenue, and south on Delaware Avenue to the on-ramp at Market Street. Southbound Aramingo Avenue traffic will follow the same detour to access Delaware Avenue.

All scheduled operations are weather permitting. Motorists normally using the ramp to access southbound I-95 are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time for travel through the work area as backups and delays will occur.

The repairs are being done as part of PennDOT’s $312 million contract to rebuild southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2023. For more information, visit www.95revive.com.

