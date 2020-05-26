Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,579 in the last 365 days.

FM 1220 Virtual Public Meeting

Tarrant County – Citizens are invited to attend a virtual public meeting for the Farm to Market Road 1220 project. A pre-recorded, narrated video presentation for the proposed project will be available on Thursday, May 28 at 6 p.m. here. Meeting materials, project information and project maps are also available at the above link.

The proposed 4.6-mile project would enhance safety and mobility by constructing raised curb medians from Azle Avenue to Bailey Boswell Road. The project would replace the current continuous left-turn lane configuration.

Comments may be submitted online. Comments can also be mailed to the TxDOT Fort Worth District office at 2501 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76133 to the attention of Loyl C. Bussell, P.E. All comments must be submitted or postmarked on or before June 12, 2020 to be included in the public record.

You just read:

FM 1220 Virtual Public Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.