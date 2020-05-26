FM 1220 Virtual Public Meeting

Tarrant County – Citizens are invited to attend a virtual public meeting for the Farm to Market Road 1220 project. A pre-recorded, narrated video presentation for the proposed project will be available on Thursday, May 28 at 6 p.m. here. Meeting materials, project information and project maps are also available at the above link.

The proposed 4.6-mile project would enhance safety and mobility by constructing raised curb medians from Azle Avenue to Bailey Boswell Road. The project would replace the current continuous left-turn lane configuration.

Comments may be submitted online. Comments can also be mailed to the TxDOT Fort Worth District office at 2501 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76133 to the attention of Loyl C. Bussell, P.E. All comments must be submitted or postmarked on or before June 12, 2020 to be included in the public record.