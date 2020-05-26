News Release - Domestic Assault -Fairfax Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A501761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Darren Annis

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: May 27, 2017

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Road, Fairfax VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Matthew Walker

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/22/2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was assigned to investigate a reported domestic assault. It was reported that Matthew Walker, 27, of Swanton had been involved in multiple incidents of abuse over a six-year period involving a woman with whom he was in a relationship, including one specific incident of physical force on May 27, 2017. As a result of the investigation, Walker was cited on suspicion of the crime of domestic assault in violation of 13 V.S.A. § 1042.

Walker is currently employed by the Essex Police Department as a patrol officer. Although Walker was not a law enforcement officer at the time the reported incident occurred, the Essex Police Department placed him on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation.

The state police has worked with the office of Franklin County State’s Attorney Jim Hughes throughout the investigation. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the State’s Attorney's Office reviewed the state police investigation and requested a citation be issued to Walker for suspicion of domestic assault. Walker was ordered to appear at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans to answer the charge.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Albans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.