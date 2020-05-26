News Release - Domestic Assault -Fairfax Vermont
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A501761
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Darren Annis
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: May 27, 2017
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Road, Fairfax VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Matthew Walker
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/22/2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was assigned to investigate a reported domestic assault. It was reported that Matthew Walker, 27, of Swanton had been involved in multiple incidents of abuse over a six-year period involving a woman with whom he was in a relationship, including one specific incident of physical force on May 27, 2017. As a result of the investigation, Walker was cited on suspicion of the crime of domestic assault in violation of 13 V.S.A. § 1042.
Walker is currently employed by the Essex Police Department as a patrol officer. Although Walker was not a law enforcement officer at the time the reported incident occurred, the Essex Police Department placed him on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation.
The state police has worked with the office of Franklin County State’s Attorney Jim Hughes throughout the investigation. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the State’s Attorney's Office reviewed the state police investigation and requested a citation be issued to Walker for suspicion of domestic assault. Walker was ordered to appear at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans to answer the charge.
No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Albans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.