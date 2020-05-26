Brady Bunte - "CHIC COCKTAILS" Ready to Drink alcoholic beverages in a can.

Brady Bunte - Chic Cocktails - Cosmo

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It all started on a stretch of sun dappled road in California driving away from a pit-stop to grab a bottle of wine to bring for a friends cocktail party. I was looking for an alternative that I could bring instead of the classic standby of a bottle of wine. I realized there was no solution on offer that really allowed that same sense of confidence an arriving guest has in the simple gesture of handing over a nice bottle of wine to contribute to the host’s home.

Nowadays it seems like everything on the shelf is a can but pretty much limited to Hard Seltzer’s or some new flavored beer. Wines are also now commonly packaged in cans. You have probably noticed that there are now large sections of alcohol beverages in cans in retail markets and liquor stores like Kroeger, Bevmo or Total Wine & More. But if you have tried any of these new drinks they really don't taste that good and many of them are using artificial flavors, sweeteners and coloring.

Brady Bunte then stumbled upon something that really caught his eye “Chic Cocktails”. Chic Cocktails opens the door to a vibrant and colorful collection of pre-mixed RTD (Ready to Drink) alcohol beverages. The packaging is very cool with vibrant colors and sexy legs on the can! They are so CHIC! He thought wow this is it. Chic Cocktails offers several flavors, they have a Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Lemon Drop and Mojito. They are also great tasting and one of the best pre-mixed alcoholic beverage Brady has ever have tasted. Chic Cocktails taste like a hand-crafted drink made fresh at the bar with a floral aroma and smooth finish and after taste! The Chic Cocktails flavors all have 9% alcohol, low-calorie, no ZERO sugar and are made with natural flavors and sweeteners including organic agave nectar.

Chic Cocktails opens the door to a vibrant and colorful collection of pre-mixed cocktails with all natural flavors made to turn any occasion into one that feels like you are with your own private bartender. Today's adult beverage consumers are looking for great quality at a bargain price. With Chic Cocktails people can now enjoy a very tasty cocktail and a great price.

Chic Cocktails were such a hit at the party that we loaded the cooler up with them and we ended up making another trip to the market for more.