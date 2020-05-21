Brady Bunte - Leader of the pack "CHIC COCKTIALS"

NEWPORT BEACH, CA , USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRADY BUNTE - Spirits Makers RTD (Ready to Drink) Alcoholic Beverages in a can during COVID-19.

RTD (Ready to Drink) Alcoholic Beverages in a can! Spirit makers have always had a can-do attitude! The craft cocktail craze is clearly going in a new direction of packaging in a can. From Margaritas, Cosmopolitans to Mojitos and Lemon Drops to Moscow Mules you can now find these RTD alcoholic beverages in a can in almost every retail store.

It’s certainly creative and great for recycling but not as easy as you may think. The entire industry of can packaging is way over capacity due to the recent years of growth with IPA’s and other products including seltzers and wines now being packaged in cans. The can manufactures are at capacity and now squeezing out the smaller brands. So, if your not already in-line with the process it will be almost impossible to even get cans. Be prepared to step-up big time with minimum can orders in the 300,000 can+ plus range and minimum co-packaging of about the same number. Distilled Spirits Plants “DSP” co-packaging facilities are rare to found, it’s like looking for a Purple Unicorn and even more rare to find one that isn’t already sold out 1-2 years in advance.

Then there is the TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau) formulation and label approval process that is also backed up. All necessary approvals must be in place prior to completing label designs, packaging and manufacturing of the cans.

There is one new particular brand “CHIC COCKTAILS” that caught my attention and has clearly done their homework. Chic Cocktails are RTD (ready to drink) alcoholic beverages that are packaged in 12oz sleek cans. These drinks are all low-calorie, no to low sugar, low carbohydrates, etc… Their packaging is quite unique, vibrant and Chic! Their flavors are incredible, you would be surprised how horrible most successful brands in this category taste. Chic Cocktails blows them all away! This category is red hot right now and our timing is right on. Chic Cocktails has 4 drinks formulated, a Margarita, Mojito, Cosmopolitan & Lemon Drop all at a 9% ABV. From what research I have done it appears that Chic Cocktails will have the only Lemon Drop on the market.

“Chic Cocktails” is going where no other RTD alcoholic beverages in a can has gone before- Chic’s bold, sexy packaging design and unparalleled flavors makes it an instant leader of the pack and will be an instant success. Chic Cocktails unique flavors, modern iconic packaging and lower caloric intake combined in a trifecta seal the deal in today’s marketplace. The brand already has legs, literally, and the buzz has began!

Brady Bunte has years of experience with this process, with both co-packaging and the TTB and is consultant to many spirit makers and co-packaging companies and developing several of his own brands.