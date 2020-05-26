AG Schmitt Files Charges Against St. Louis County Contractor

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has charged Brandon Rusin, of Rocky Mount, Missouri, with consumer fraud in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County. Rusin faces one count of unlawful merchandising practices, a class E felony.

The charge alleges that Rusin falsely promised a homeowner that he and his company, Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC would remodel a master bath and laundry room. Rusin demanded and received almost $4,300 in upfront payments. After paying Rusin, the homeowner had to repeatedly insist that Rusin return to his home, only to get a small amount of demolition work before Rusin left again never to return to complete the work or return any of the homeowner’s money.

Later, Rusin moved to Rocky Mount, Missouri where he operated under the name Spencer Construction. Attorney General Schmitt’s office maintains an open investigation into the actions of Rusin in and around Morgan County.

Missourians who believe they may have been scammed by Brandon Rusin or any other contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Criminal charges are not evidence of a crime.

###