Routine inspections, closures scheduled June 1-4 in Duluth (May 26, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists will encounter temporary closures and detours from Garfield Avenue to the Blatnik Bridge and lane closures at Thompson Hill beginning Monday, June 1, through Thursday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, June 1 Ramps from Garfield Avenue to westbound I-535 will close for inspection. Motorists will be detoured. Lane closures will occur on westbound I-535.

Tuesday, June 2 Ramps from Garfield Avenue to eastbound I-535 will close for inspection. Motorists will be detoured. Lane closures will occur on westbound I-535.

Wednesday, June 3 Right lane closures will occur on I-35 southbound at Thompson Hill.

Thursday, June 4 Right lane closures will occur on I-35 northbound at Thompson Hill.

Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

