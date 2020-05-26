ATV Crash in Orange

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 May 26, 2020

Orange, NH – Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on May 24, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an ATV crash that had occurred in Orange, NH. Canaan Emergency Services responded to the scene and transported one individual to Dartmouth–Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Canaan Police and Conservation Officers from the NH Fish and Game Department investigated the crash site and learned that two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were involved in the incident.

Jeremy Lachance, 43, of Orange, NH, and Timothy Largus, 41, of Enfield, NH, had been riding ATVs on Cardigan Mountain Road when the crash occurred. The two were following each other when the front ATV slowed and the second one struck it, causing the rider to lose control and be thrown off the ATV. Neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. As a result of the investigation, both Lachance and Largus were arrested for operating an Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

No further details are available this time.