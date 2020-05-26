Mosquito Larvicide Available to Communities Tomorrow

PROVIDENCE - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will distribute mosquito larvicide to communities this week to help control mosquito populations statewide.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Building #75, East Farm; University of Rhode Island Route 108, South Kingstown

Larviciding is recommended as part of the state's action plan for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and considered an effective strategy to reduce mosquito populations and related disease risk. The larvicide is placed in underground stormwater catchment basins which are prime breeding areas of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus. Four Star, a briquette that releases environmentally-benign bacteria over a 90-day period, will be distributed. Only one application is required per season.

It is recommended that cities and towns treat all underground catchment basins with larvicide. While DEM will provide communities with a limited free supply of larvicide tomorrow, additional product is available for purchase directly from the distributor. Funding for Wednesday's distribution is provided by DEM. For more information, call Al Gettman at 789-6280.

For mosquito prevention tips, visit http://www.health.ri.gov/mosquito. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.