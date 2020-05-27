IT Governance becomes an IASME Consortium-licensed Cyber Essentials certification body
ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance is delighted to continue to support organisations to achieve Cyber Essentials certification as it becomes an IASME Consortium-licensed Cyber Essentials certification body.
The National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) partnership with the IASME Consortium to relaunch the Cyber Essentials scheme is designed to allow certification bodies to provide organisations with a clearer and more defined path to Cyber Essentials certification and ensure the scheme is implemented consistently across the UK.
Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “We’re glad IT Governance has become a trained and licensed certification body to continue to deliver Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certification services under the relaunched scheme. We have helped thousands of organisations achieve Cyber Essentials certification and are committed to helping organisations implement a solid foundation of cyber security to provide a baseline level of assurance.”
The Cyber Essentials scheme is designed to help organisations prevent “around 80% of cyber attacks”. It requires organisations to implement five security controls and offers two levels of certification: Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus. Cyber Essentials Plus provides a more advanced level of assurance, and includes an additional external scan and on-site assessment.
IT Governance’s Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus packaged solutions are designed to equip businesses with the support and tools they need to achieve certification.
Including a certification guarantee, the Get A Little Help and Get A Lot Of Helppackages organisations with an online platform to complete the certification process, a documentation toolkit and consultancy support to help them implement the five controls and testing conditions, define their scope and complete the IASME self-assessment booklet (SAQ).
