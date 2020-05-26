REMINDER: Northbound I-579 Overnight Closures Begin Tonight in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists overnight closures for beam setting on I-579 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin in the northbound direction tonight, Tuesday night, May 26 weather permitting.

Northbound I-579 will close to traffic between the Center Avenue exit and the Bigelow Boulevard overpass from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Saturday, May 30. Crews from the Joseph B. Fay Company will conduct box beam installation over I-579 requiring a northbound closure and detour.

Posted Detours

To Continue on Northbound I-579

From northbound I-579, take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue off-ramp

Turn left onto Washington Place

Stay in the left lane and follow signs toward North 579/Veterans Bridge

Take the ramp to North 579/Veterans Bridge

End detour

Northbound I-579 to Bigelow Boulevard

From northbound I-579, take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue off-ramp

Turn left onto Washington Place

Stay in center lane and follow signs for East 380/Bigelow Boulevard

Take the ramp to East 380/Bigelow Boulevard

End detour

Alternate Detour From Westbound I-376 Parkway East

Continue past the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) off-ramp

Take the North 279 off-ramp (Exit 70C) toward Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore

Continue onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Stay in the right two lanes toward North 279

Continue onto northbound I-279 (Parkway North)

End detour

Alternate Detour From the Liberty Bridge

From the Liberty Bridge, take the East 376 off-ramp toward Oakland/Monroeville/Boulevard of the Allies

At the end of the ramp, turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies toward Downtown Pittsburgh

Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to Commonwealth Place

Turn left onto Commonwealth Place

Take the ramp to merge onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Continue onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Stay in the right two lanes toward North 279

Continue onto northbound I-279 (Parkway North)

End detour

Additionally, a single-lane restriction will occur on southbound I-579 each night of the northbound closures.

Overnight closures will continue in both directions (not simultaneously) during the beam setting operations. Additional details will be provided when the closures are scheduled.

The $29.34 million project, sponsored by the City of Pittsburgh and the Sports and Exhibition Authority, consists of the construction of a structure spanning I-579 to link downtown Pittsburgh and the Hill District. In part, the Cap project will create a new three-acre greenspace which will include pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, rain gardens for stormwater management, and design elements from neighborhood artists. Additional construction activities include retrofitting existing retaining walls and bridges to accommodate the new structure, roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, traffic signals, highway lighting, ITS, and landscaping. For additional details on the project including information on sustainability, funding, and public input please visit http://www.pgh-sea.com/LHR-i579cap.htm.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-579 Crosstown Boulevard traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-579 Cap Project” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #