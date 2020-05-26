Work to Begin on the Route 3013 (Sipes Mill Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Fulton County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Fulton County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Monday, June 1, on the Route 3013 (Sipes Mill Road) over a Tributary to Cummings Run Bridge Replacement Project in Belfast Township, Fulton County.
Work on this project includes the removal of the existing structure, excavation, installation of a new precast box culvert, roadway approach paving, and installation of new guide rail.
The bridge will be closed during construction and a five-mile signed detour route will be implemented for a period of eight to ten weeks.
The detour route will follow Route 3013, T-369 (Saw Mill Road), T-358, Route 3007 and Route 3013.
All work on this $200,000 project is expected to be completed by late-August of 2020.
This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101