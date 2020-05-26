Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $360 Million by 2025 – Arizton

Automotive rear seat market report by Product (Headrest Monitor Systems, Overhead Systems, Plug, and Play Systems) by Vehicle, by Sales Channel, by Geography.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive rear seat entertainment market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025.

The established markets of Europe and North America are expected to witness high demand for RSE system during the forecast period since the adoption of luxury vehicle has constantly increased in these regions. This offers vendors many opportunities during the forecast period. In addition, the marine infrastructure demand arises due to the changing market dynamics has pushed market to go for more advanced automotive products with more customer centric features. This, in turn, has pushed the automotive RSE system in these markets.

Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the automotive rear seat entertainment market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the automotive rear seat entertainment market:

• Shift in Consumer Focus on Connected and Hybrid Cars

• Rise in Opportunity Due to Autonomous Vehicle

• Expected Growth in Consumer Confidence

• Rising Demand of Luxury Car in APAC Region

• Growing Economy — Key Market Driver

• Development in Industry 4.0 Infrastructure

Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, vehicle, sales channel, and geography.

• The passenger car segment consists of premium, compact, and mini vehicles. The segment is expected to reach over 95 million units by 2025, marking sustainable improvements and major impetus to the segment growth. Europe is likely to retain its dominance in the segment with North America closely following it.

• Headrest monitor systems are one of the popular choices among end-users in the automotive rear seat entertainment market. This segment constituted over 40% market share in revenue in 2019. Vendors are also offering upgraded monitors to enable high-definition audio and video content delivery and viewing.

• Revenues related to digital services are expected to increase three-fold during the forecast period. The sudden shift toward the digitization of automotive processes and lack of strategic planning has put a lot of pressure on aftermarket players. A major challenge for suppliers is to minimize the negative impact and devise strategies for growth opportunities.

Segmentation by Product

• Headrest Monitor Systems

• Overhead Systems

• Plug and Play Systems

Segmentation by Vehicle

• Passenger Cars

o Premium Cars

o Compact Cars

o Mini Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

o Buses

o Trucks

Segmentation by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market – Geography

The introduction of connected cars is a major reason for the growth in the European automotive rear seat infotainment market. The demand for the automotive RSE system in the European market is growing, with upgrades in automotive cars providing a better customer experience. Western European countries are witnessing maturity due to low product differentiation. However, the new demand is expected to emerge from Central and Eastern European countries. The demand for automobiles in Europe observed a decent spike in 2019.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Automotive Rear Seat Entertainment Market – Vendor Landscape

The global automotive rear seat entertainment system market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of local as well as global market players. Alpine Electronics, HARMAN International, Panasonic, and Pioneer are the leading manufacturers in the vehicle infotainment market. The key players are implementing new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their established products to drive growth.

Prominent Vendors

• Alpine Electronics

• HARMAN International

• Panasonic

• Pioneer

Other Prominent Vendors

• Adayo (Sound Tech NZ Ltd.)

• Aisin Seiki

• Bose

• Blaupunkt

• Clarion

• Denso

• JVCKENWOOD

• LG Electronics

• Magnadyne Corporation

• Myron & Davis

• Robert Bosch

• Sony

• Visteon Corporation

