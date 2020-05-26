Royal Navy Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd to Present Briefing at Defence Safety Conference 2020
SMi reports: Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy will present a crucial safety briefing at this year’s Defence Safety ConferenceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group’s Defence Safety Conference will return to London for its third year on 5th – 6th October 2020. Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority for the third year in a row, the conference aims to build on last year's success, with representation from 10+ countries to explore the safe delivery of defence capabilities across the land, air and maritime domains, providing a holistic overview of safety within the military.
Last year, the event boasted a line-up consisting of senior military, safety regulators, operators and providers, including 4 essential briefings from the UK MoD, showcasing the latest strategies and technologies being used to enhance safety within defence.
This year, the conference will include a crucial safety briefing from the Royal Navy:
"Warfighting, Safely: The Right Culture to Maximise Operational Effectiveness"
• The purpose of Navies and reality of the job – being “safe” in order to deliver violence to our enemies?
• Embedding safety in our operational thinking – the importance of leadership and communication, inculcated safety culture
• The risk balance: maximising lethality without compromising our people
• Is there are trade-off between operational imperative and operating safely? – mission success vs. preserving equipment
Presented by Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy
Defence Safety Conference
5th - 6th October 2020 | London, United Kingdom
Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority
Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Abbott Risk Consulting, Robin Radar Systems and tlmNexus
