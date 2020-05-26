Germicidal Lamp Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $18 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

This industry research report covers the global germicidal lamp market size and growth, share, trends, drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The germicidal lamp market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 36% during the period 2019–2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

The potential addressable market for germicidal lamps increasing as newer end-user, which earlier did not utilize UV systems have started enquiring on the same. Even the residential sector has seen high traction. Lamps and lamp equipment utilization in newer UV systems is growing. The UV system manufacturer are designing systems which can be used in a portable fashion rather than as standalone systems. However, with high entry barriers, and expansion of existing vendors in some regions is impeding the capacity growth to meet the high post COVID-19 demand. The same is attributed to UV being harmful if not handled with safety.

Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the germicidal lamp market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Germicidal Lamp Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the germicidal lamp market:

• Robotic UV Purification Systems

• Growth in All End-User Sectors Post Covid-19

• Investments in Water Treatment

• Demand for Germicidal LED Lamp

• Demand from Hospitals and Medical Centers

Germicidal Lamp Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by lamp, by application, low pressure start type, and geography.

• The germicidal LED lamps segment constitutes around 5% of market share with minimal commercial application. LED-based UV systems are few in number, and the R&D investment currently undertaken is pushing evolving technology into commercial applications.

• The water purification market is the largest in North America and Europe. The wastewater treatment by UV rays is slowly gaining market share in the industrial and commercial sectors. The conventional wastewater treatment is still in vogue, and hence the demand for UV disinfection of water is not high.

• Instant star or slimline UV systems, which are based on cold cathode technology, are less efficient than preheat lamps. However, they have higher service life which increases, their usage in air and surface disinfection systems. Instant start lamps are experiencing high application in light commercial end-user sectors on account of their cost-effectiveness.

Segmentation by Lamp

• Germicidal Mercury Lamp

• Germicidal LED Lamp

Segmentation by Application

• Water Purification

• Air Purification

• Surface Purification

Segmentation by Low-pressure Start Type

• Preheat

• Instant Start

• Programmed Start

Germicidal Lamp Market – Geography

North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period as the adoption rate is likely to witness a quantum leap in the next five years. The germicidal market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period. The demand for germicidal lamps has grown across application categories after the eruption of the COVID-19. The demand, which was primarily restricted to water purification systems, has now observed growth in other sectors, especially the commercial sector in North America.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Egypt

o UAE

o Turkey

Germicidal Lamp Market – Vendor Landscape

The competitiveness in the market prior to COVID-19 was high as the industry growth prospects were growing at a steady pace owing to increase in investment by water and air purification systems by many end-users. Post COVID-19, the competition is even more intense as the demand for UV based and other COVID-19 control measures are in full swing across the world and not limited to a particular region or country. In this context, the industry has witnessed many new vendors entering the market or sand also existing vendors scaling up their operations. Competition in the germicidal lamp market is intense with many international, regional, and local players competing to gain more customers (as the retention ratio is currently stable). The market is fragmented with only a few players having larger shares.

Prominent Vendors

• Atlantic Ultraviolet

• Heraeus

• Calgon Carbon

• Halma

• Philips

• Trojan Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

• Hydrotech

• Intco Medical

• Honle Group

• Lumalier Corporation

• Aquionics

• American Ultraviolet

• Ushio

• Glasco UV

• Advanced UV

• Hitech Ultraviolet

• Ultraviol

• Light Sources

• Atlantium Technologies

• Steril-Aire

• Ultraaqua

• Crystal IS

• UVO3

• Lit

• Tepro

• Bolb

• Watersprint

• Acuva

• Klaran

• Lyl UV Light

• Germitec

• UV - Technik

