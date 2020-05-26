I 89 NB MM 74 - RICHMOND

Sate of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 northbound is down to a single lane in the area of milemark 74-Richmond area. Due to rocks in the roadway operators should use caution in the area.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.