Numly™ Announces Launch of Numly™ Future Leader, 2020 Program
Numly™ connects Advanced Data & Management Science Research with leading business schools and university-offered certification programs on Coursera and edX.CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numly™ a leading provider of Employee Engagement solutions, is excited to launch its first annual Numly™ Future Leader, 2020 Program. This program is designed to empower and support the next generation of passionate leaders, in every organization, to prepare and take on the challenges of tomorrow.
Numly™ Future Leader, 2020 Program helps new and aspiring leaders unleash their best potential, and support organizations to cultivate high-performing teams. It offers a carefully selected set of online courses from the World's Leading Universities and the most reputed Business Schools, curated based on Numly's Data Science Insights. This program aims to become a one-stop shop for versatile leaders who can energize their career growth by immersing themselves in real-world leadership challenges, self-assessments, and 360-degree feedback from colleagues and peers.
Through Advanced Data Science Research, Numly has identified 4 traits that are key to becoming a true leader – being a continuous learner, questioning status quo, having a growth mindset and being an innovative problem solver. With this program, Numly is committed to helping talented individuals tap into their strengths and work on the development of these critical skills to become Future Leaders. The specializations and courses offered under the Numly™ Future Leader, 2020 Program have been carefully chosen to guarantee development of leadership qualities critical for professional growth and career success.
Numly™ Future Leader, 2020 Program offers courses on both the Coursera and edX Platforms. They feature engaging and thought-provoking online certifications that cover the most important issues facing organizational leaders and the future of work. The courses are FREE to audit on these platforms but also allow registrations for certifications for a small fee. Courses offered under the Numly™ Future Leader, 2020 Program will be updated once a year to keep the content reflective of the new realities of the Future of Work, based on continued insights from Numly's Advanced Data Science Research.
Numly's Founder and CEO, Madhukar Govindaraju says - “The concept for me was simple – how can Numly help companies nurture future leaders with help from the World's Leading Business Schools? How do you identify these leaders? What skills do they possess? With the help of Numly’s Advanced Data Science Research and Management Science, once we identified the core traits of a leader, our next step was to determine how we could get high potential talent in companies to learn these skills. Numly teams started looking at the biggest B-schools and their flagship courses that mapped to the skills identified. The intent is to give our customers easy access to substantial content online, that can be leveraged to build leaders at all levels.”
Sundar Nagarathnam, an Advisory Board Member for Numly had some interesting insights as well – “Digital transformation, artificial intelligence, the elevated roles of Gen-Z's and millennials, and issues like pay equity and inclusion are all redefining how companies operate. And now, with challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders must evolve their mindset, continuously update their skills and habits, and stay up to speed on business, technology, and workforce trends. With the Numly™ Future Leader, 2020 Program, leaders at all levels in companies can trust Numly’s data science insights to solve strategic business issues that help them grow in their careers.”
Numly is excited to announce flagship B-School courses from the following Universities in the Numly™ Future Leader, 2020 Program. (https://numly.io/company/numly-future-leader-2020-program/)
• The Wharton School - University of Pennsylvania
• Northwestern University
• Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
• Harvard University
• Case Western Reserve University
• University of California at Davis
• Rochester Institute of Technology
• ESSEC Business School, France
• University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign
• Georgia Institute of Technology
• Arizona State University
• University of Queensland, Australia
About Numly™, Inc.
Numly™'s mission is to measurably improve employee performance and employee engagement through coaching and skills development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced platform that enables coaching as an extension of eLearning, making it possible for organizations to tap into employees’ hard and soft skills and empower them to coach each other in a structured manner, while leveraging third-party learning content and built-in programs tailored for corporate functions. As a result, NumlyEngage™ helps organizations accelerate revenue, increase performance, and improve employee engagement, especially in the era of working from home. For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/.
About Coursera (https://www.coursera.org/)
Coursera was founded by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng with a vision of providing life-transforming learning experiences to anyone, anywhere. It is now a leading online learning platform for higher education, where more than 53 million learners from around the world come to learn skills of the future. 200 of the world’s top universities and industry educators partner with Coursera to offer courses, Specializations, certificates, and degree programs. 2,300 companies trust the company’s enterprise platform Coursera for Business to transform their talent. Coursera for Government equips government employees and citizens with in-demand skills to build a competitive workforce. Coursera is backed by leading investors that include Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, Learn Capital, and SEEK Group.
About edX (https://www.edx.org/)
edX is the trusted platform for education and learning. Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX is home to more than 20 million learners, the majority of top-ranked universities in the world and industry-leading companies. As a global nonprofit, edX is transforming traditional education, removing the barriers of cost, location and access. Fulfilling the demand for people to learn on their own terms, edX is reimagining the possibilities of education, providing the highest-quality, stackable learning experiences, including the groundbreaking MicroMasters® programs. Supporting learners at every stage, whether entering the job market, changing fields, seeking a promotion or exploring new interests, edX delivers courses for curious minds on topics ranging from data and computer science to leadership and communications.
