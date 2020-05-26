New web shop for hot tub filters release in July 20
After we introduced our new webpage for the USa and Canada an all new webshop will follow in JulyUSA, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGO3 hot tub filters have been sold in Europe since 4 years with lots of success. Thus our company decided to expand to the USA and Canda last year. A special webpage for these markets was created in 2019. The frist sales started in the same year. The next step is to offer to our US customers an easy to handle webshop for all different types of hot-tub-filters.
What is an EGO3 hot tub filter? It is a new and patented version of a spa filter. It works with a completely different concept. The old filters consisted of a filter mesh with as mucha s possible filter surface. Cleaning is very difficult. Costs and waste are high. The EGo3 filter has got multiuse cartridges and works with refills of filtermaterial. Thus you do not have to change the whole filter each time necessary but only the filtermaterial. The filtermaterial are so called filterballs. They work with a 3D filter surface which makes the amount of dirt that can be filtered much higher. So the cleaning cycles get much longer and cleaning is only necessary half. Due to the special geometry of the filterballs and the material of the filterball fibres these filters can filter every particle and is not limtited on minimum dirt particle sizes. Thats the so called zero dirt effect.
By July 2020 our US and Canadian costumers we`ll be able to order these hot tub filters were easily through the new webshop.
