Physicality Games, new Online Physical Game Retailer, Announces its Grand Opening
Company exits soft launch with radical revision to pre-order system – $5 deposit secures any game – adds new features, updates, and a launch trailer.
It has always been our vision to create a community with the best games and Deluxe Editions. A place where fans and collectors could always buy the game they wanted while also supporting charity.”FRISCO, TX, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly established online video game retailer Physicality Games, in partnership with game publisher and developer Mastiff, today announced they have exited the soft launch phase of site operation and have officially entered the hard launch phase.
Physicality Games’ “Grand Opening” ushers in a large list of changes and new site features, based largely on feedback received from their customers and fans. Among the most radical and exciting changes: customers can now secure any game pre-order with a $5 deposit, view production status in detail via a new Product Status page, and new limited quantity caps have been placed on Deluxe Editions, adding to their collectability.
New Updates to Physicality Games:
➤ $5 Pre-Order System: Recognizing that times are tough for all, fans can now pre-order any game (Standard or Deluxe Edition) from Physicality Games with a $5, up-front deposit to secure their game. All customers with existing pre-orders will be refunded their payments minus the $5 deposit, and then invoiced the difference between the deposit and full cost of the game when a ship date is announced.
➤ Product Status Page: The Pre-Order Progress Bar has been removed in favor of a Product Status page that offers an unrivaled level of transparency and detail, listing quantities remaining, status on printed parts, ROM approval status, production sample images, and more.
➤ Clear Pre-Order Dates: Game product pages now feature clearly-labeled pre-order close dates.
➤ Limited Deluxe Editions: Deluxe Edition games will now be limited to 3,500 pieces on Nintendo Switch™ and 2,500 pieces on PlayStation®4 worldwide.
➤ Collector’s Certificates: All Physicality Games’ titles will now include a Collector’s Certificate card, with Deluxe Edition certificates featuring individual numbering.
➤ Community: Community profiles have new social sharing and order history features.
➤ Charity: Featured charities have been refreshed and a 2x donation multiplier is in effect from May 26-31 as part of Physicality Games’ Grand Opening.
A complete, detailed list of site updates and changes can be found at https://physicalitygames.com/pages/site-updates.
Physicality Games is also honoring their Grand Opening with a launch trailer, highlighting some of the site’s key features and games currently available for pre-order. The trailer can be viewed from the company’s official YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/XYKTZHX1ak0.
“It has always been our vision to create a community with the best games and Deluxe Editions. A place where fans and collectors could always buy the game they wanted while also supporting charity," declares Physicality Games President & CEO, Bill Swartz. “Our community made it clear to us that the attraction of Deluxe Editions is in their collectability, and to be collectable there had to be a cap on availability. We are honoring that by limiting the number of Deluxe Editions we will make for each title. We are preserving the ability for fans and collectors to get the game they want by keeping our Standard Edition games unlimited, and making all of our games available with an initial pre-order deposit of only $5.”
For the latest news regarding Physicality Games’ current and future releases, exclusive deals, behind-the-scenes looks, and more, please sign up for the Physicality Games Newsletter at https://newsletter.physicalitygames.com.
About Physicality Games
Physicality Games is an online retailer offering fans and collectors a selection of exclusive physical video games and gaming culture goods. Physicality Games partners with developers and publishers of all sizes to provide exclusive, high quality products for the fans and collectors who love them. The company is dedicated to quality, kindness, community, and charity. https://physicalitygames.com
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms including those from Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Microsoft, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, casual, and music. http://www.mastiff-games.com
© 2020 Physicality Games. All products published under license by Mastiff LLC. The “PS” Family logo and “PS4” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. All trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.
