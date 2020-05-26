Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,599 in the last 365 days.

Not for Profit Helps Families in Need from May 26 -27

individuals receiving their food provision for their families

NQR, CORP and their founders Dr. Norman & Gloria Quintero have distributed over 1 million pounds of food since the Coronavirus crisis stated.

NQR, CORP, a not for profit organization, will be distributing food boxes between May 26 and May 27 from 2:00-4:00 pm @ 1411 Warner Ave Tustin CA 92780

No one should have nothing to eat because of the Coronavirus, this is the time to stand tall and help anyone in need”
— Dr. Norman Quintero
TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 26, 2020 (Tustin) During the pandemic, many families are in need of help, particular meals. In answer, NQR, CORP, a not for profit organization, will be distributing food boxes between May 26 and May 27 from 2:00-4:00 pm.

The entire Southern California community is invited. Thousands of boxes will be available in the parking lot of Iglesia Getsemani at 1411 Warner Avenue. It will proceed on a first come first serve basis.

According to Dr. Norman Quintero, “It will be a drive-thru style to keep social distancing and do not expose either volunteers or the families responding to this event.”

All distributions are free of charge and there are no requisites to participate. The whole community is welcoming regardless of any consideration.

About Us:
NQR, CORP has served the community for over 20 years. Dr. Norman Quintero serves as Senior Pastor and CEO of this non-for-profit organization. Since the COVID 19 crisis started NQR, CORP has distributed over one million pounds of food to families in need.

Press contact Information:
Dr. Norman Quintero
pastornorman@getsemani.us
Cell: 561-537-1986

Dr. Norman Quintero
NQR, CORP
+1 561-537-1986
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Not for Profit Helps Families in Need from May 26 -27

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.