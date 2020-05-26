Not for Profit Helps Families in Need from May 26 -27
NQR, CORP, a not for profit organization, will be distributing food boxes between May 26 and May 27 from 2:00-4:00 pm @ 1411 Warner Ave Tustin CA 92780
No one should have nothing to eat because of the Coronavirus, this is the time to stand tall and help anyone in need”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 26, 2020 (Tustin) During the pandemic, many families are in need of help, particular meals. In answer, NQR, CORP, a not for profit organization, will be distributing food boxes between May 26 and May 27 from 2:00-4:00 pm.
— Dr. Norman Quintero
The entire Southern California community is invited. Thousands of boxes will be available in the parking lot of Iglesia Getsemani at 1411 Warner Avenue. It will proceed on a first come first serve basis.
According to Dr. Norman Quintero, “It will be a drive-thru style to keep social distancing and do not expose either volunteers or the families responding to this event.”
All distributions are free of charge and there are no requisites to participate. The whole community is welcoming regardless of any consideration.
About Us:
NQR, CORP has served the community for over 20 years. Dr. Norman Quintero serves as Senior Pastor and CEO of this non-for-profit organization. Since the COVID 19 crisis started NQR, CORP has distributed over one million pounds of food to families in need.
