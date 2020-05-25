Gentle Yoga Class Series helps YouTube Audience Chillout

Mellow Yoga Home of Mellow Yoga

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering Gentle yoga, chillout yoga and yoga for anxiety, Heart Alchemy Yoga, one of the fastest growing Yoga channels on YouTube, is excited to announce our new gentle yoga video for reducing stress and anxiety. This short yoga class is a gentle sequence of stretches, pranayama and meditation is that promotes deeper breathing, inner calm and ease. This is an excellent practice to wind down before bed or as a way to reduce anxiety and stress during these unique times!

Heart Alchemy Yoga is a collective of over 15 top West Coast Yoga teachers, producing high energy and impactful yoga videos which are accessible to yogis around the globe.

“We understand that authentic and spirited Yoga instruction just doesn't exist in many parts of the world," according to Heart Alchemy's co-founder, Michelle Goldstein. "Heart Alchemy is providing free full length yoga videos to anyone with a connected device, all over the planet."

What is Gentle Yoga?

Gentle yoga is a variation of the hatha tradition of yoga. It was developed to be accessible to all types of students, and to support their mental, physical, and spiritual needs. Gentle yoga is a great method to provide a more therapeutic approach to common yoga poses which may be challenging or inadvisable to those facing physical challenges.

The benefit of gentle yoga, is that it's an appropriate practice for all levels and ages of practitioners. This does not necessarily mean that it is an easy class. While it may be a lower intensity, the focus and commitment are still high.

Gentle yoga classes move at a steady pace, slowly cycling though a series of floor based or seated asanas. Though you can expect a few standing poses, you'll spend the majority of class on your mat. Many older yogis find deep satisfaction in this mellower form of yoga.

Practice gentle yoga at home

Gentle yoga (or mellow yoga) is a simple practice for a yoga at home practice You’ll need a yoga mat, a small clear space, and just a few uninterrupted minutes. If you do choose to modify the poses (which is always your option) you’ll also want to make sure you have a block (you can substitute with soup cans or books), and a bolster (or pillow as an alternative)

About Heart Alchemy: Centered around our Heart Alchemy Yoga YouTube channel at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, Heart Alchemy allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 350 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from. Here's the most recent Gentle Yoga Class:

https://youtu.be/v9JfSKbX750 along with our full gentle yoga playlist here https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OvF7fKkaJ5xH1XjjAx-8Bd

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview darren@heartalchemyyoga.com

