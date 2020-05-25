Riipen and RBC Future Launch open platform to all interested schools for summer term in response to pandemic

All schools that have expressed interest in phase II of the Riipen and RBC Future Launch partnership will be enabled free-of-charge for the summer semester.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riipen, the world’s leading virtual project-based learning platform, in partnership with RBC Future Launch, a 10-year commitment to help empower the youth of today for the jobs of tomorrow, are working together to ensure that students across the country can get the experience they need to thrive in the future of work, even during these times of uncertainty. Given the ongoing challenges within the higher education landscape as a result of COVID-19, RBC Future Launch has enabled all schools who expressed interest in the platform to use Riipen for the summer semester free-of-charge.

Higher education institutions have had to quickly adapt to the unprecedented circumstances posed by COVID-19. With the overnight shift to online learning and the cancellation of many summer internships, it has never been more important for students to have access to meaningful career development opportunities. Earlier this year, RBC Future Launch and Riipen announced their intent to continue the partnership for phase II, and they are proud to expand this partnership during a time of great need.

“We know that this investment from RBC Future Launch is going to have a significant impact on future-proofing our workforce” says Dana Stephenson Founder and CEO of Riipen “at a critical time when students are unable to access other skill-building opportunities, RBC Future Launch was able to generously provide close to 1,500 students with meaningful work-integrated learning, that’s 1,500 students that would not otherwise have had access to working with companies and nonprofits on real-world projects.”

“Hands-on, experiential learning is a fundamental part of education and career development, and RBC Future Launch is committed to helping connect young people with these opportunities,” said Mark Beckles, Senior Director, Youth Strategy & Innovation, RBC. “Ensuring these opportunities remain accessible to youth during the COVID-19 pandemic is incredibly important, and we’re very proud that all interested schools will have open access to the Riipen platform this summer.”

To view the work-integrated learning projects sponsored by RBC Future Launch visit https://www.riipen.com/rbc-future-launch-schools to find out more about how you can get involved, email community@riipen.com

About Riipen: Riipen is enabling transformative opportunities for companies to collaborate with post-secondary students on real-time, real-world challenges that are embedded directly into coursework. To date, Riipen has enabled 40,000 students at 150+ post-secondary institutions to partake in 1.5 million hours of applied learning with 5,000 companies. Riipen’s mission is to help students of all backgrounds and geographies boost their skills, gain career clarity, network with potential employers, and find jobs they love.

To learn more about RBC Future Launch visit www.rbc.com/futurelaunch