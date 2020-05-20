Riipen promises to leave no student behind as COVID-19 continues to alter plans for students across the globe

With the ambitious goal of providing 1,000,000 students with experience by 2025 Riipen has adapted their business to face the challenges of COVID-19

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riipen, the world’s leading virtual project-based learning platform, released an open letter last week to all students who had their summer plans with employers canceled or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an effort to achieve their goal of providing 1,000,000 students with experiences that will help improve their employability by 2025, Riipen has made their platform free to all higher education institutions and their advanced licenses tier free for businesses and nonprofits until June 30th, 2020. “My team at Riipen and I are always working on your behalf to make sure that the opportunities you have tomorrow are better than the ones you had today,” says Dana Stephenson, CEO and Co-Founder of Riipen, in his open letter to students. “Ensuring that students are able to get access to meaningful career development opportunities has always been at the core of why Riipen exists. We know that students are brilliant and that every company has important projects collecting dust on the shelves because they don’t have the time and resources to complete them, especially given the current circumstances. Our platform gives companies a way to explore those projects with a fresh set of eyes through students.”

Since making the decision to waive the fee for Riipen’s advanced license, the platform has seen businesses of all sizes flock to connect with student talent. “In the past week alone we have had over 200 companies and nonprofits sign up. What this tells us is that companies and nonprofits need help during this time and that they are still interested in engaging with students, they just need more flexible ways to do that, project-based learning can provide that flexibility they need,” says Stephenson.

Before June 30th, 2020 companies and nonprofits who are interested can sign up to use the Riipen platform here or email community@riipen.com if they have any questions.

About Riipen: Riipen is enabling transformative opportunities for companies to collaborate with post-secondary students on real-time, real-world challenges that are embedded directly into coursework. To date, Riipen has enabled over 47,000 students at 200+ post-secondary institutions to partake in 2.0 million hours of applied learning with over 5,000 companies. Riipen’s mission is to help students of all backgrounds and geographies boost their skills, gain career clarity, network with potential employers, and find jobs they love.