Announcing The Loans Canada Financial Literacy Scholarship

Loans Canada is proud to launch its new Financial Literacy Scholarship to encourage young Canadians to develop better money management habits.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2020 -- During these difficult times it is important for businesses to give back to their communities. For this reason, Loans Canada is proud to announce its new Financial Literacy Scholarship program!

At Loans Canada, we have made it our mission to help Canadian consumers take control of their finances through financial literacy. We operate Canada’s largest personal loan comparison platform with the goal of making financing more transparent and accessible to all Canadians.

This is why we want to encourage and recognize young Canadians who have made their financial health a priority while working hard to achieve their post-secondary education goals. We will be providing one Canadian student with a $750 scholarship each semester.

We’ve already partnered with schools in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta and we are actively growing the program to support more students and more schools across Canada.

For more information about our scholarship, please visit the Loans Canada Financial Literacy Scholarship page.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


