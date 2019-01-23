Loans Canada Launches New Lender Directory To Make Decision Making More Transparent For Canadian Borrowers

Visit LoansCanada.ca To Learn More

Loans Canada has developed a new lender directory that allows Canadians to have their say on their experiences with Canadian loan providers.

With Loans Canada, empowering Canadians has always been our mission. Since our launch we've put strong focus on educational resources, and our new directory is a great new benefit to our users.” — Cris Ravazzano

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loans Canada , Canada's leading online loan search platform, today announced the launch of its new lender directory . With this new directory, Canadians can finally have their say on their experiences with personal loan providers across the country. Furthermore, this new tool allows borrowers to compare and research lenders before making a decision, and helps Canadians find the best loan for their needs.Loans Canada has long offered a large set of educational resources to help Canadians make better decisions. CTO Cris Ravazzano explains, "With Loans Canada, empowering Canadians has always been our mission. Since our launch we've put strong focus on educational resources, and our new directory is a great new benefit to our users." Loans Canada is home to one of Canada's largest loan and credit educational content libraries, with an active blog, a comprehensive learning center, a series of financial tools, and informative videos and infographics. With the launch of this new directory, Canadian consumers will gain access to even more information that will help them make better financial decisions.Loans Canada has made it easy for users to contribute their experiences to this new directory. All a borrower needs to do is find their lender and fill out a short form with a description of their experience and their rating.Loans Canada invites all borrowers to contribute. If you've had any experience with a Canadian loan provider, you can visit Loans Canada's directory to leave your feedback and provide a review.About Loans CanadaLaunched in 2012, Loans Canada is a financial technology company that matches Canadian borrowers to lenders and alternative solution providers. When a borrower submits an application on LoansCanada.ca, the request is processed through Loans Canada's proprietary lender matching technology and the borrower is matched with multiple, alternative solutions for their request. Home to one of Canada's largest lender networks, Loans Canada is the best online destination for loans, debt relief, credit improvement and related services.Loans Canada1801-1 Yonge StreetToronto, ONM5E 1W7



