Medical Central Vacuum System Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $110 Million by 2025 – Arizton

This industry research report covers the global medical central vacuum system market size and growth, share, trends, drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical central vacuum system market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019–2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

The medical central vacuum systems have hospitals as their largest user as these systems have become an integral part of hospital design and operation structure. The medical central vacuum systems are used to provide medical vacuum capabilities in operation theaters, isolation wards, critical care unit, patient bed head panels, and scavenging systems for medical gases.

Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the medical central vacuum system market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Get your free sample now!

Medical Central Vacuum System Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the medical central vacuum system market:

• Rising Potential in General Cleaning and Non-Medical Spaces

• Enhancements in Functionalities of Vacuum Systems

• New Hospital Constructions

• Rising Demand of Indoor Hygiene

• High Cost Effectiveness

Medical Central Vacuum System Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by end-user, application, technology, and geography.

• The coronavirus pandemic has led to unexpected growth in demand for medical central vacuum systems. The hospital and pharma segments have witnessed unprecedented growth due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic has laid the foundation of several specialty hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. The requisite of clean medicine production, avoidance of cross-contamination, and safe elimination of hazardous chemicals, pathogens, and a hygienic environment in operation theaters are driving the demand for central vacuum systems.

• In terms of revenue, the market is led by Europe, which accounted for a share of 40% in 2019, followed by North America and APAC. Europe leads the market despite a low number of hospitals. The region has the highest adoption of medical central vacuum systems owing to stringent policies. Currently, the potential for gas scavenging systems is high in countries such as China, India, Germany, and the US.

• The demand for oil-sealed rotary vane technology is expected to gain traction in India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, and Sri Lanka. Dry claw pumps are the most technologically advanced innovation and are gaining traction in medical and laboratory applications.

Segmentation by Technology

• Rotary Vane

• Clamp Pump

Segmentation by Application

• Multifunction

• Gas Scavenging

• General Cleaning

Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Clinics and Nursing Homes

• Others

Medical Central Vacuum System Market – Geography

The healthcare segment in Europe is expected to emerge immune from political uncertainties post the Brexit negotiations and the corona pandemic. The economic growth in the region could result in low demand for cleaning services and non-conventional cleaning equipment during the forecast period. Vendors of medical central vacuum systems have been able to meet new orders in Q1 2020, despite lockdown in several countries. However, these events are expected to have an impact on the overall global economy by affecting manufacturing on a global scale, and it will also affect the production and supply chain for medical central vacuum systems, which can eventually decline production capabilities in Q3 2020.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-central-vacuum-system-market

Medical Central Vacuum System Market – Vendor Landscape

The global medical central vacuum systems market is highly competitive with the presence of several vendors offering a plethora of equipment that can act as a substitute for medical central vacuum systems, especially in non-dedicated applications. Another key factor increasing the competitiveness is the presence of smaller-than-potential addressable market as many medical facilities across geographies restrict the use of medical central vacuum systems to operation theaters and centralised gas scavenging systems; whereas, application segments like general cleaning are still addressed by manual cleaning or using standalone vacuum cleaners. The rapid technological improvements have benefitted the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products.

Prominent Vendors

• Busch LLC

• Tri-Tech Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

• Atlas Copco

• Cardiovascular Systems

• Toshniwal

• Lindsay Manufacturing

• Medikar

• Medicare Gas Pipeline Services

• VAC-U-MAX

• Nilfisk

• Labconco

• Dustcontrol

• AutoVac

• Becker

• Drainvac

• Dint-Tech Control

• MIL’S

• Republic Manufacturing

• BGS GENERAL SRL

• NOVAIR MEDICAL

• Megasan Medikal

• MIM Medical

• Millennium Medical Products

• Powerex

• Allaway

• Dräger

• Dynapumps

• Silbermann

Looking for more information? Click here