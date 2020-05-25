Williston Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102192

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5/24/2020 at approximately 11:55 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shelburne Rd. @ Laurel Hill Dr., South Burlington

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Female Juvenile

AGE: 17

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24, 2020 at approximately 11:55 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks were contacted by a concerned motorist and notified of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel on I-89 north in Williston. Troopers located the vehicle at the intersection of I-189 and Shelburne Rd. and shortly thereafter initiated a traffic stop after observing a moving violation.

The operator was identified as a 17 year-old female juvenile. The juvenile showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for DUI. She was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released to a parent with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Family Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 8/6/20 at

COURT: Chittenden County Family Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

