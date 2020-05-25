Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102192

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/24/2020 at approximately 11:55 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shelburne Rd. @ Laurel Hill Dr., South Burlington

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Female Juvenile                                            

AGE: 17

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24, 2020 at approximately 11:55 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks were contacted by a concerned motorist and notified of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel on I-89 north in Williston. Troopers located the vehicle at the intersection of I-189 and Shelburne Rd. and shortly thereafter initiated a traffic stop after observing a moving violation.

 

The operator was identified as a 17 year-old female juvenile. The juvenile showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for DUI. She was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released to a parent with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Family Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 8/6/20 at       

COURT: Chittenden County Family Court

LODGED: No     LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742

 

