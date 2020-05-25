Williston Barracks / DUI #1
CASE#: 20A102192
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 5/24/2020 at approximately 11:55 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shelburne Rd. @ Laurel Hill Dr., South Burlington
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Female Juvenile
AGE: 17
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24, 2020 at approximately 11:55 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks were contacted by a concerned motorist and notified of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel on I-89 north in Williston. Troopers located the vehicle at the intersection of I-189 and Shelburne Rd. and shortly thereafter initiated a traffic stop after observing a moving violation.
The operator was identified as a 17 year-old female juvenile. The juvenile showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for DUI. She was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released to a parent with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Family Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 8/6/20 at
COURT: Chittenden County Family Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
