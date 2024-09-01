Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5004573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/31/2024 1224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 E, Lowell

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to A Child

ACCUSED: Anthony King

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/31/24 at approximately 1224, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on VT Route 58 E in Lowell. Investigation showed that King had assaulted a household member. King was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. King was later released with a citation for court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/31/2024 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881